Rumors Are Swirling That 'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Broke up With Her Fiancé

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise was first introduced to Briana DeJesus when she appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. The 17-year-old and her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin II were expecting their first child. Later, Briana would go on to star on Teen Mom 3 before landing on Teen Mom 2 . Most of Briana’s earlier seasons featured her struggling to co-parent with her daughter Nova’s father, and now she's having the same problems with her youngest daughter Stella’s father, Luis Hernandez.

After breaking things off with Javi, Briana moved on with John Rodriguez. It was apparent to viewers from the scenes they filmed together that there wasn’t much of a connection.

In between the baby daddy drama, some of Briana’s other storylines have been surrounded around her romantic relationships. Fans saw Briana and Teem Mom OG’s Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin date for a bit. Things exploded between the ladies, and ever since, there has been bad blood between the two Teen Mom co-stars.

Their long-distance relationship didn’t help the situation either. However, it seemed like Briana had finally found the love of her life, but that may have been short-lived. It hasn’t even been a month since the Teen Mom star announced her engagement to boyfriend Javi Gonzalez, and fans already speculate that the couple is no longer together. Here's why fans think Briana and Javi may not still be engaged .

Are Briana and Javi still engaged? Fans seem to think the couple split.

Is the marriage over before it even began? Fans think that Briana and Javi are no longer together and have called off the engagement because of the changes on Briana's Instagram. It would appear that she has wiped her TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram completely clean of all Javi-related posts. Also removed from Briana's TikTok account was the proposal montage that showed her announcing the pair's engagement. Fans have also noticed that Briana hasn't posted anything new about Javi.

Also, after some sleuthing, fans found out that not only has the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, but Briana's mom, Roxanne, and sister Brittany unfollowed the tattoo artist as well. Also fueling the speculation, Javi has posted cryptic messages, which have now been deleted. As reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, in an Instagram story, Javi posted, "If I tell you I don't like something and you do the same s--t, I'm just gone [sic] assume you saying f--k me."

Javi commented on his post with, "So f--k you too LMAO." In another story, Javi talked about the "silent chaos" that comes when you fail to communicate effectively with a person. Briana was not mentioned in either one of Javi's posts. So far, neither Briana nor Javi has spoken out about the rumors. At this point, no one knows what Briana and Javi's relationship status is, except for the two of them.