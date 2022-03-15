Briana and Kailyn's Drama Isn't Going Anywhere in Season 11 of 'Teen Mom 2'

The drama began years ago when Briana came to Teen Mom 2 as a new cast member and started dating Kailyn's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Although Kailyn claimed she was fine with her ex moving on, Briana called her out for being jealous, and the two young moms have been warring ever since.

So if you're wondering if the feud between Kailyn and Briana is just for the show, the answer is a hard no.