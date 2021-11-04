Inside Gus and Jeremiah's Fractured Friendship on 'Floribama Shore'

It doesn't look like Jeremiah and Gus have completely fixed things outside of Floribama Shore. At the very least, they're able to be cordial with one another. They even pulled a prank on fellow castmate Aimee Hall together in Season 5.

They don't appear to follow each other on social media. Like Jeremiah said on the show, the damage is already done. The best we can hope is that they'll continue to film together.

Watch Floribama Shore on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.