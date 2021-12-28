Do Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Plan to Get Married Anytime Soon? Here’s What We Know

While that's completely their business, I figured there might be a chance considering Jonathan's twin brother, Drew Scott, and his wife Linda Phan just announced that they're expecting — which could have given Jonathan the push he needed to finally pop the big Q to the New Girl alum.

Because I'm nosy (and you might be too), I decided to take a look into Jonathan and Zooey’s current relationship status to see whether or not there are wedding bells in their future. Keep scrolling to find out!