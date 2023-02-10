Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Studios Is It Possible to Find and Use the Deathly Hallows in 'Hogwarts Legacy'? By Anthony Jones Feb. 10 2023, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Within the closing hours of Hogwarts Legacy, you can earn plenty of items to customize your witch or wizard further and better talents to make challenging battles less of a hassle. There are even three Unforgivable Curses from the Harry Potter universe that you can use to wreak havoc, but they have a few caveats to make the open-world RPG game feel balanced.

Many aspects of the Harry Potter books have carried over into Hogwarts Legacy with new flourishes but still manage to respect the source material. With how faithful the experience feels within the game, fans have been speculating whether the Deathly Hallows would also make an appearance. Here's a breakdown of everything we know.

What are the Deathly Hallows?

According to the Harry Potter books, the Deathly Hallows are three powerful magical objects supposedly created by Death: the Elder Wand, the Resurrection Stone, and the Cloak of Invisibility. The objects were given to three brothers in the Peverell family and eventually ended up in the hands of Albus Dumbledore and Harry at various points throughout the franchise.

Of the three, the Elder Wand was considered an unbeatable wand with immense power. The Resurrection Stone could summon the spirits of the dead, and the Cloak of Invisibility rendered its user completely invisible. These items have unique capabilities and would be interesting to see in the hands of a player in Hogwarts Legacy if added.

Are the Deathly Hallows in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Yes, the Deathly Hallows are actually in Hogwarts Legacy. During the third Keeper Trial, which is part of a series of tests to determine whether you can harness the power of ancient magic, you will enter a storybook where you'll come across the three Deathly Hallows.

The test will give you access to the first Deathly Hallows in the shape of a "mysterious cloak" that turns you invisible, mirroring the Invisibility Cloak that Harry uses in the books. Then, you'll stumble across a "mysterious stone" similar to the Resurrection Stone and later gain a "mysterious wand" in the shape of the Elder Wand.

Since the magical items are not referred to by their names within the books, the Deathly Hallows getting added in Hogwarts Legacy feels like a nod to knowledgeable fans from the developers. Their surprising introduction isn't just for show, either. You'll use the Deathly Hallows throughout the quest for different purposes to complete it.

Can you use the Deathly Hallows after the third Keeper trial in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

After you finish the third Keeper trial, you won't be able to use any of the Deathly Hallows in Hogwarts Legacy. During the quest, the Elder Wand destroys enemies with a single spell, and the mechanics behind the Resurrection Stone and Invisibility Cloak would have likely broken the gameplay experience. You could make a replica version of the Elder Wand at Ollivanders in Hogsmeade if you wanted to, but the Deathly Hallows will be exclusive to the trial.