Trace Went on 'Temptation Island' for "a Good Time" and Found Something More (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
May. 4 2022, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Season 4 of Temptation Island is a doozy. It starts off relatively slow, with all four committed couples hesitant about exploring other relationships. But after one cast member cheats, it creates almost a domino effect.
And now Lascelles, who was in a seven-year relationship prior to the show, is all in with Season 4 single Trace. Which isn't a bad thing at all if it means he has matured emotionally. But are Trace and Lascelles together now?
Distractify spoke exclusively with Trace about how things progressed so quickly with Lascelles and where they stand today. On the show, the biggest issue in Lascelle's and girlfriend Ashley's relationship is his inability to express his feelings.
With Trace, he seems to have no problem telling her how he feels, which could mean she's the right woman for him. Or, Lascelles is just playing everyone.
Trace didn't go into 'Temptation Island' looking for love.
The couples that sign up for Temptation Island do it in the hopes of fixing their respective relationships. The singles, however, are another story. While some apply for the show to fall in love and find a partner, others do it for fun.
Trace is part of the latter group. But as we know, she finds much more than just a fun party atmosphere on Temptation Island.
"To be honest, initially, I was kind of like, going for a good time," Trace admitted. "I was like, OK, I'm gonna be cute on a beach. I'm gonna, like, have fun, meet people, and that was gonna be it. I had no idea that I was going to make a connection, I had no idea it was gonna get as deep as it got. And that was something that definitely took me by surprise."
Are Trace and Lascelles together after 'Temptation Island'?
Trace couldn't tell us whether or not she and Lascelles are still together now, though from the looks of their relationship on the show, it would be surprising to learn things didn't work out. Lascelles tells Trace he loves her on the show and he even claims that his girlfriend Ashley is in his past.
"I mean, that was my boo," Trace said of Lascelles. "That was set in stone and that was kind of what the temperature was the whole season. And so we definitely carried that out, even beyond after we finished filming and everything. But [with] the reunion, you will be in for a treat."
So even if Trace and Lascelles did continue their relationship after Temptation Island, it's unclear if they are together now.
Hearing Lascelles say "I love you" was a lot for Trace to handle.
A shocking moment for fans during Temptation Island Season 4 is when Lascelles not only pledges his devotion to Trace, but when he drops the L-word. He says he's ready to be with her exclusively, and it's a lot to take in.
Naturally, Trace felt even more surprised than viewers when she was in the thick of it and the recipient of Lascelles's strong feelings.
She told Distractify that when Lacselles told her he loved her, she worried it was just part of an act for the cameras. She said she even got up and asked for her mic to be taken off so she could process what was happening in that moment.
But, she shared, her relationship with Lascelles continued to progress after that. And apparently, come the reunion, we'll have all the answers we need.
Watch Temptation Island on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on USA.