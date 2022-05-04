Trace Went on 'Temptation Island' for "a Good Time" and Found Something More (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 4 of Temptation Island is a doozy. It starts off relatively slow, with all four committed couples hesitant about exploring other relationships. But after one cast member cheats, it creates almost a domino effect.

And now Lascelles, who was in a seven-year relationship prior to the show, is all in with Season 4 single Trace. Which isn't a bad thing at all if it means he has matured emotionally. But are Trace and Lascelles together now?