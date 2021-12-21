'Attack on Titan' Is Returning to Finish Things — Here's a Recap of the Devestation

The 2009 manga by Hajime Isayama was adapted to an anime in 2013. Humanity lives in a walled-off city while human-eating Titans roam the land outside. After the walls are broken down and countless lives are lost, Eren Jaeger and his friends enlist in the Survey Corps — a military group tasked with eliminating and researching Titans — as Eren vows to eliminate every Titan in existence.

Of course, his path to revenge became far more complicated than he could have ever imagined.