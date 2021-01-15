Three Victorian Novels Published More Than a Century Ago Describe Trump to a Tee

As we inch closer to President Donald Trump’s last day in office, social media users are once again drawing comparisons between the twice-impeached commander-in-chief and an unlikeable protagonist from a pair of 19th century children’s novels: 1889’s "Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger" and 1893’s "Baron Trump's Marvellous Underground Journey."

The mannerisms displayed by author Ingersoll Lockwood's antihero, Wilhelm Heinrich Sebastian Von Troomp — who ironically goes by Baron Trump, the same name as President Trump’s youngest son — are eerily similar to what we’ve witnessed from our head of state over the last four years.