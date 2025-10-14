Is Barron Trump Behind the Bitcoin and Crypto Short Worth Millions? "This is unusual." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 14 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve been giving the stock and crypto markets any ounce of attention lately, you’ve probably noticed they’ve been overly volatile and downright unpredictable. And while that’s nothing new for stocks, things have become even more uncertain with Donald Trump’s on-and-off tariffs and the 2025 government shutdown. People are winning and losing money left and right, and apparently, Barron Trump is on the winning team.

Article continues below advertisement

Some are suggesting Barron invested around $80 million in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, with a major investment reportedly made just 30 minutes before Trump threatened to impose an additional 100 percent tariff increase on China set to take effect in November 2025. TikToker @superstartrading was one to back the claim, even suggesting that Trump’s son may have committed insider trading. So, is Barron the one behind the big crypto win?

Is Barron Trump behind the Bitcoin and crypto short worth millions?

Source: Mega

No one knows for sure if Barron Trump is the crypto trader behind the $160 million win after placing a short on Bitcoin just before Donald Trump announced he would increase the already active tariffs on China by 100 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

But many believe Barron could be the mysterious “whale,” or as others are calling him, the #BitcoinOG, behind the move. That’s because the bet against Bitcoin’s price drop was timed almost too perfectly, right before the tariff announcement, when Bitcoin was expected to take a sharp dip.

Article continues below advertisement

For context, a trader placed a massive short position (some even claiming 30 minutes) before Bitcoin and Ethereum crashed on Oct. 10, 2025. The trader correctly predicted the drop and reportedly netted around $160 million in profit. That’s why some people are convinced Barron may have quickly doubled his alleged $80 million investment, walking away with $160 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people are accusing Barron Trump of insider trading.

Many believe the person behind the now-infamous crypto bet had insider information that allowed them to make such a strategic move, hence the accusations of insider trading. Because how could someone make such a bold move with so much at stake without knowing what was coming in the hours ahead?

We don’t know if Barron is now millions richer from placing that Bitcoin short, but many fingers are pointing in his direction. Barron has been very involved in the crypto market recently, which only fuels the rumor that he might be the trader behind the move.

Article continues below advertisement

This is unusual:



~30 minutes before President Trump's tariff announcement yesterday, a "whale" took a multi-million dollar SHORT in Bitcoin.



1 hour later, crypto saw its largest ever liquidation and this position was liquidated for +$192 MILLION in profit.



Did someone know? https://t.co/oACmCgYpc2 pic.twitter.com/1yWCrEFfM5 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 11, 2025

If you didn’t know, Barron is actually a co-founder of the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial. He, his father, and his older brothers started the company just two months before the 2024 election, according to Forbes. The outlet now estimates that the company has added over $1.5 billion to the Trump family fortune, about 10 percent ($150 million) of which belongs to Barron.