'Beau Is Afraid' Looks Hilariously Terrifying — Will It Be Streaming Anywhere? Ari Aster's third feature film, 'Beau Is Afraid,' finally hits theaters on April 21, 2023. Will it be streaming anywhere? Here's what we know. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 12 2023, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

If you're in the mood for an anxiety-inducing film, we highly suggest you watch Ari Aster's upcoming third feature Beau Is Afraid. The decades-spanning surrealist comedy horror flick centers on Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), a paranoid man who "embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother," per the official synopsis.

The film will hit select IMAX theaters in L.A. and NYC on April 14, with a wide release set for Friday, April 21. With this in mind, many are wondering — will Beau Is Afraid be streaming anywhere upon release? Let's find out.

So, is 'Beau Is Afraid' going to be streaming anywhere?

Like past A24 productions, Beau Is Afraid will not be available to stream upon its initial release — so, if you're eager to see the so-called "nightmare comedy," you'll have to head to your local movie theater to watch it. It's unclear which (if any) platform will obtain the rights to it because A24 films are available to watch on several streaming services.

HBO Max — soon to be Max — currently offers hits like Green Room, The Witch, Hot Summer Nights, and Hereditary, while Showtime has various acclaimed films like American Honey, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Good Time, and the seven-time Oscar winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Ari Aster revealed he begged Joaquin Phoenix to join the film.

At the film's L.A. premiere on April 10, writer-director Ari Aster told Variety he spent six months begging the Oscar winner to sign on to star in Beau Is Afraid. "You get on your hands and knees and beg," he joked about his first meeting with Joaquin. "He's the best. He's the greatest. He's the prince. And those eyes. He could be so naked, so exposed, and he's funny. He's a funny guy."