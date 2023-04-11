Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: A24 A24's Newest Horror Offering 'Talk to Me' Looks Supernaturally Good — Here's Where to Watch It A24 just dropped the trailer for their newest horror film, 'Talk to Me.' Will it be available to stream anywhere? Plus, when is its release date? By Elissa Noblitt Apr. 11 2023, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

With Beef, Beau Is Afraid, and even more releases in 2023, A24 just can't seem to be stopped — and now, a new supernatural horror flick by the production studio is hitting our screens. Talk to Me follows a group of young friends as they become obsessed with the powers of an embalmed hand "until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces," according to the film's official website. So, is the spooky movie going to be streaming anywhere upon release? Read on for more info, including a release date and cast list.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: A24

Is A24's new horror flick 'Talk to Me' going to be streaming anywhere?

Unfortunately for at-home viewers, there has been no indication that Talk to Me will be available to stream upon initial release, meaning the film will likely only be available to watch in theaters for a while.

Article continues below advertisement

A24's past offerings can be found on a multitude of streaming services, so while it is likely that Talk to Me will be available to stream at some point, there's no telling which service it will go to. Prime Video and Hulu currently have hits like X, Hereditary, and Midsommar, while Netflix houses Ali Wong's Beef, and Showtime offers Everything Everywhere All At Once, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and more.

There's no shaking it. Watch the trailer for #TalkToMe, the terrifying horror debut from brothers Danny and Michael Philippou (RackaRacka). Only In Theaters July 28. pic.twitter.com/E1vPgjdcik — A24 (@A24) April 11, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

A24 recruited a slew of young talent for the 'Talk to Me' cast.

The top-billed cast of Talk to Me includes several young actors with only a few credits under their belt. Sophie Wilde, who stars as Mia, has previously appeared in 2021's You Don't Know Me and Eden. The film also features Joe Bird (First Day) as Riley, Alexandra Jensen (Frayed) as Jade, Otis Dhanji (Aquaman) as Daniel, and Miranda Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Sue.

When is the release date for 'Talk to Me'?