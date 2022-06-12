Starz’s ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Tells the Story of the Tudor Queen’s Dangerous Youth

Elizabeth I’s story has been told on screen for more than a century, from Sarah Bernhardt’s portrayal of the English queen in 1912’s Les Amours de la reine Élisabeth to Margot Robbie’s take on the monarch in 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots.

But in Becoming Elizabeth — premiering tonight, Sunday, June 12 — Starz is rewinding the clock to when Elizabeth was an orphaned teenager “embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court,” as the premium cable network teases in a press release.