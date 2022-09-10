Distractify
Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William
Source: Getty Images

See Cute Photos of Queen Elizabeth II With All 8 of Her Grandkids

By

Sep. 10 2022, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

The United Kingdom is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, after living for 96 years and reigning as the British monarch for 70 of those years. And while the country is grieving, so too are her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth had eight grandchildren, some of whom have started families of their own. And Prince Harryexplained what it was like to have a queen for a grandmother in a 2012 ABC News interview. “Behind closed doors, she’s our grandmother, it’s as simple as that,” Harry said at the time, per Honey. “She takes a huge interest in what we all do. She wants to know which charities we are supporting, how life is going in our jobs, as such.”

Scroll down for cute photos of Elizabeth with all her grandkids.

Elizabeth became a grandmother when Peter Phillips was born.

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, and Peter Phillips
Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth went from mother to grandmother in 1977 when Princess Anne, her second child and first daughter, gave birth to Peter Phillips. The trio is seen here at Peter’s christening later that year.

Article continues below advertisement

Then came Zara Tindall, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Queen Elizabeth II and members of the British royal family in 1988
Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth had four grandchildren by 1988, when she took the young ones to a museum in Sandringham and smiled as they inspected a fire engine. Anne welcomed daughter Zara Phillips (now known by Zara Tindall, her married name, and shown second from right) in 1981. And King Charles III — then titled Prince Charles and seen here with Princess Diana, his wife at the time — welcomed sons Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry (wearing blue here) in 1984.

Article continues below advertisement

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are Elizabeth’s fifth and sixth grandchildren.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Queen Elizabeth II
Source: Getty Images

In 1988, Prince Andrew, Elizabeth’s second son, and Sarah Ferguson, his wife at the time, welcomed Princess Beatrice. And in 1990, the former couple added Princess Beatrice to the family. In this photo, Elizabeth, Beatrice, and Eugenie receive flowers from well-wishers at Sandringham, England, in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

And Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, are Elizabeth’s youngest grandkids.

Queen Elizabeth II and members of the British royal family in 2013
Source: Getty Images

Prince Edward, Elizabeth’s third son, has two kids with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, his wife. Lady Louise Windsor was born in 2003 and James, Viscount Severn, arrived four years later. As seen here, Louise and James got a front-row view at the Trooping the Colour Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

William took his grandmother on a tour of his workplace in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William
Source: Getty Images

In 2011, William gave Elizabeth a personal tour of RAF Valley, where he was stationed as a search and rescue helicopter pilot. During the visit, William showed the queen a Sea King search and rescue helicopter, as seen in this snapshot.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth and Harry shared a moment at the 2015 Chelsea Flower Show.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry
Source: Getty Images

During what must have been simpler times for Prince Harry, he and his grandmother seemed to be in light spirits at the 2015 Chelsea Flower show in London.

Article continues below advertisement

And she and William shared a laugh at that year’s Annual Festival of Remembrance.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William
Source: Getty Images

Despite the solemn occasion, the queen seemed to be joking around with Prince William in their box at the Annual Festival of Remembrance later that year in London.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Aside From Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Has Three Other Children

Here Are 15 Queen Elizabeth II Quotes to Celebrate the Legacy That Was Her Life

Queen Elizabeth II Has Been Celebrated and Ridiculed on the Big and Small Screens

Latest The British Royal Family News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.