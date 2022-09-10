See Cute Photos of Queen Elizabeth II With All 8 of Her Grandkids

Elizabeth had eight grandchildren, some of whom have started families of their own. And Prince Harryexplained what it was like to have a queen for a grandmother in a 2012 ABC News interview. “Behind closed doors, she’s our grandmother, it’s as simple as that,” Harry said at the time, per Honey. “She takes a huge interest in what we all do. She wants to know which charities we are supporting, how life is going in our jobs, as such.”

Scroll down for cute photos of Elizabeth with all her grandkids.