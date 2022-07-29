The Best Fan Tweets About Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

She ate and left no crumbs! On July 29, 2022, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," and the Bey Hive cannot stop buzzing.

The 16-track album is the first installment of a three-part project. It is also the first album that she has released since 2016. And fam, if you thought Queen Bey lost her touch after years of not recording, you are mistaken. The reviews on Twitter are in and fans are obsessed.