How Far Does Big Mouf' Bo Make it on 'Rhythm + Flow'? — SPOILERS

*Warning: This post contains spoilers for Rhythm + Flow.* Rhythm + Flow is the best new show for any fan of musical reality competitions, and it's incredibly easy to watch because it's streaming on Netflix. Produced and judged by Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper, the weekly series aims to find the best new hip-hop artist in the country and reward them with $250,000 and a Spotify feature.

There are several rounds and episodes to the series, so there's no shortage of amazing binge-worthy content. We start out with auditions in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta, then move into several different rounds of cutthroat competitions.

One standout fan fave from the Chicago round is Big Mouf' Bo, one of four Windy City rappers to have moved forward from the audition round — and the only one who was invited on the spot before even having to compete along with the others. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rhythm + Flow's Big Mouf' Bo,

Big Mouf' Bo comes from a family of artists and is an incredible performer and lyricist. "You have an amazing performance, lyricism and all-around presence," Chance the Rapper gushes about Big Mouf' Bo after her turn on the Cypher round. "You brought that again. It was awesome," he says.

When we first meet her in Chicago, 25-year-old Bo's preliminary performance blows away judges and viewers alike. Her verse is equal parts rap and poetry, and we learn she comes from a musical family — her brother, a rapper and grandfather a jazz singer.

"It's funny that people say that," she says when they comment on how poetic Bo's verses are. "I never performed slam poetry... I didn't start taking music seriously until my serious year of high school. I spent much of my time before then focused on playing basketball."

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Does Big Mouf' Bo win Rhythm + Flow? SPOILERS! Bo makes it really far into Rhythm + Flow. She beats out the rest of her Chicago peers and lands among the Top 8 on the whole show. At one point, she gets on the nerves of the judges during the Battle round and just barely advances.

But Big Mouf' Bo is ultimately asked to pack her bags, after debuting her song "Capitol Hill" during the Music Video round. "This video is not it," Chance the Rapper says upon seeing it. "the video did have a lot of wide shots that weren't too great," Big Mouf' Bo admitted. "But the thing that got me was that they weren't feeling the song."