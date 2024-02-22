'Love Is Blind' Couple Bliss and Zack Goytowski Are Having a Baby! When Is Her Due Date?

It's time for congratulations as Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski from Season 4 of Love Is Blind are expecting their first child together! This joyous news marks the first public pregnancy announcement from a couple who found love on the wildly popular reality series.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the burning questions on every Love Is Blind fan's mind: When is Bliss's due date, and how far along is Bliss in this epic journey to motherhood? Read on for all the deets on this next chapter of her and Zack's love story!

Article continues below advertisement

When is 'Love Is Blind' star Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski's due date?

Here it is, the moment you've all been waiting for ... Bliss is due for a spring 2024 arrival! In November 2023, she and Zack spoke with People and opened up about this new chapter in their lives.

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing," the mother-to-be told the outlet. "Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I'm really happy ... it's definitely brought us a ton of joy."

Article continues below advertisement

She noted that while she and Zack were actively trying to conceive, the news still caught them by surprise. Recalling the moment she discovered she was pregnant, she explained, "I had felt a little queasy ... and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking. ... It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Zack also reminisced about the day Bliss broke the news to him, which just so happened to coincide with his mother-in-law's birthday. "She told me her mother sent us a cake for her birthday," he disclosed. "I believe that, right? That is actually something she would do. So Bliss is like, 'Open up the cake,' and I read it, and it says, 'I Love You, Dad.' And I'm like, 'What? Why is your mom calling me that?'"

Bliss and Zack revealed they are expecting a baby girl!

On Feb. 16, 2024, the couple lit up the internet by revealing they're expecting a baby girl! They showcased snippets from their sex reveal celebration on their YouTube channel. Since then, Zack and Bliss have shared with People that they're over the moon about diving into parenthood with a little princess in tow.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am so incredibly excited to be having a daughter," Bliss gushed, adding, "My goal is to raise her to be a confident, empowered, self-loving, gracious woman [who] believes in herself and that she can accomplish all of her dreams."

Article continues below advertisement

Bliss also gushed about Zack, confident he'll be the ultimate girl dad. "When looking for a husband, it was important to me to find someone who would make a good partner and a good dad. I feel so blessed that my daughter gets to have Zack as a dad," she told the outlet. "He's an incredibly loving and understanding person and I know she'll always have a safe space with him in all ways no matter what."

While Bliss was on the fence about the baby's sex before the big reveal, Zack had it all figured out from the get-go: "I had a really, really strong feeling from the very beginning it was going to be a girl," he said. "But when I found out that it was a girl for sure ... I was overwhelmed with joy. It just made everything feel so much more real."

Article continues below advertisement

A few of Bliss and Zack's co-stars attended their co-ed baby shower.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump from their sex reveal party, the couple threw a bash fit for a little lady! Bliss and Zack's co-ed, butterfly-themed baby shower fluttered to life, paying homage to Zack's beloved mom.

Source: Instagram / @blisspoureetezadi

Article continues below advertisement

"It was really important to me to include and honor Zack's mom's memory in our baby shower. Zack's mom's favorite color was green, and she loved butterflies. So, the theme of the shower was butterflies, green, and a splash of pink," Bliss added. "It turned out so beautiful, and I really felt her presence with us."

But wait a minute — the magic didn't stop there. The adorable baby shower hit new heights when their Love Is Blind Season 4 co-stars swooped in to sprinkle some extra love!

Article continues below advertisement

"Chelsea, Kwame, Brett, Tiffany, Marshall, Kacia, Amber, and April were all able to make it to the shower," Bliss told the outlet. "It was so wonderful to have them there as they were there at the start of our journey in the pods together and we just feel so lucky that we're able to celebrate this next big milestone with them."