Fans Are Ready With Their Wishlist for the 'Bodyguard' Remake Cast

Almost 30 years after the original film premiered in theaters, an updated version of The Bodyguard seems to be in the works. Like with all new versions of classic films, there is plenty of speculation regarding its storyline and the cast.

Details remain sparse for now, but fans and celebs alike are already taking to social media to discuss who could potentially take on the leading roles in the new film. Keep reading to find out what's known about the forthcoming project currently.

Nick Reynolds, also of Rideback, is set to work as the film's executive producer. According to the publication, Dan has been attached to the potential revival project since 2011, meaning that this project has been a long time coming.

The original film was the definition of success, grossing $400 million at worldwide box offices and birthing arguably one of the most iconic film soundtracks of all time (thanks to Whitney). Aside from Matthew's role as head writer, Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures (an original Bodyguard crew member), and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are set to take on the production elements of the project.

The remake of The Bodyguard is still basically in its conceptual phase, but there is some information regarding its production that has been confirmed. Per Variety , Matthew López, a Tony-nominated playwright known for his work on The Inheritance has been tapped as the writer for the 2021 rendition of the original Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner film. Furthermore, the project already has major studio support, reportedly being backed by Warner Bros.

Although no official leading duo has been confirmed by anyone attached to the project just yet, plenty of big names have allegedly been floated to take on the roles. Some of the biggest stars rumored to be in the film are Chris Hemsworth , Tessa Thompson , Channing Tatum and Cardi B . However, none of these stars have confirmed or denied their involvement or even auditioning for The Bodyguard just yet.

Lizzo spoke out on TikTok and said that she wants to star in the film alongside Chris Evans.

Continuing her famed social media "love affair" with award-winning actor Chris Evans, Lizzo took to TikTok once news of the revival broke and decided to throw her name in the fray. Beyond that, she said that she would love to star alongside Chris Evans.

Using the known "What are we talking about?" TikTok format, the singer posted a video of herself and the Variety article followed by a collaged image of her and Chris together, asking fans "What y'all think?" regarding the two starring alongside one another in the remake. The TikTok video has been liked over 300,000 times, and some fans took to social media to comment on Lizzo's known crush on the Captain America star.

The overall tone from users online seemed to show disdain for not only the notion of Lizzo and Chris leading the film, but for it being remade at all. "Can we please stop remaking movies that need no remakes. Let the original be the only one. Please seriously. No one's gonna top Whitney," wrote one user.

I think Hollywood should simply stop remaking/rebooting good movies & should get creative & make brand new content.. if they can’t get creative then there are hundreds of thousands of people with amazing ideas walking around. — Sᴀɴᴅʀᴀ. 🇨🇦🏴‍☠️ (@GONE_iam) September 16, 2021

"Lizzo has no business suggesting this idea … maybe Beyoncé or Rihanna/more talented … can’t go from Whitney Houston to Lizzo for that role … Chris Evans needs a good counterpart co star … Put Anna Kendrick or JLo in the female lead," chimed in another user with their own suggestions.