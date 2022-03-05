Brandon Theesfeld Got Life in Prison for Murder of College Student Ally Kostial

According to People, Kostial and Theesfeld met as they both attended Ole Miss. A former housemate of Kostial’s told the magazine in 2019 that Kostial and Theesfeld “had a complicated relationship, an on-and-off one, but at no point did she say he was her boyfriend.”

A friend of Kostial, meanwhile told People that Theesfeld was “super misogynistic” and would “have six girls around the table, and he’d sit back and laugh at them, like a pig.”