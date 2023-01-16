Netflix's 'Break Point' Will Return With New Episodes in the Summer

From the minds behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive comes Break Point, an all-new docuseries that offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional tennis. According to the official synopsis, the Netflix original "follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world."

The first part of the docuseries was released on Jan. 13, 2023, consisting of five episodes focused on the Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Madrid Open, and French Open. Luckily, viewers are in for a treat because a second part is on the way! With that said, what is the release date for part 2 of Netflix's Break Point? Let's find out.

Source: Netflix Canadian professional tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime in Netflix's 'Break Point'

What's the release date for part 2 of Netflix's 'Break Point'?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there is no exact release date for part two of Break Point. Nevertheless, the streaming giant has announced it will drop sometime in June 2023. We expect the final five episodes to be made available on either June 9th or June 16th but check back soon as we will update once Netflix officially unveils the release date.

EP Paul Martin says 'Break Point' shows the dark side of tennis.

Ahead of the series premiere of Break Point, executive producer Paul Martin spoke with Esquire and discussed the docuseries. He suggested that tennis is one of the most grueling sports, stating that he and fellow EP James Gay-Rees previously vowed to show the dark side of the sport if given the opportunity. Thankfully, Netflix offered them the chance.

Paul also discussed the misconceptions surrounding tennis: "People see tennis as this genteel game, that it's wearing white and it's strawberries and cream," he said. "And isn't it all so graceful? No. It's filthy, tennis. And it's hard."

"We sat down and we did probably 25 player interviews at the Australian Open last year," he added. "And every single one of them that we did, James and I came out of them and were like, 'I don't know why they do it. I genuinely don't know what the upside is. Because that looks like torture.'" Paul later mentioned that he grew up playing sports but never stepped on the tennis court — why is that? Well, he quickly admitted, "Tennis would have ruined me. Tennis would have just ruined me mentally."

Source: Netflix Greek professional tennis player Maria Sakkari in Netflix's 'Break Point'

Executive producer James Gay-Rees reiterated those statements with GQ, suggesting that those who "think it's this nice sport that's very safe, cozy and not very edgy" will be surprised to learn that's far from the truth.