'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Has Suffered Numerous Cast Deaths, Leaving Fans Worried Two major stars from the series died in 2026. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated June 8 2026, 8:27 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Remember when people worried that the set of Glee was cursed, as three main cast members passed away within a relatively short period of time? Well, now, the same concern is rising for former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actors, as several of them have had tragically young deaths.

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See which former Buffy cast members are, sadly, no longer with us, and how they passed. Then, decide for yourself whether or not a pattern is starting to emerge.

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Anthony Head

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Anthony Head was beloved for playing Rupert in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rupert in Ted Lasso (yes, both characters had the same name). The actor passed away on June 5, 2026, at the age of 72, due to complications of pneumonia.

If there is a curse affecting former Buffy cast members, it seems it has the power to extend to their loved ones as well. Anthony's longtime partner, Sarah Fisher, passed away from cancer just a few months before the actor.

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Nicholas Brendon

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Best known for his roles as Xander in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Kevin in Criminal Minds, Nicholas Brendon passed away on March 20, 2026, at the age of 54. Although an untimely and tragic death, fans can at least take comfort in the fact that Nicholas went peacefully in his sleep at his Indiana home.

While there was an autopsy, it was discovered that Nicholas died of natural causes. According to Wikipedia, the coroner shared that the actor had a "history of cardiac issues." Nicholas's health struggles included a spinal surgery, partial paralysis, and a heart attack.

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Michelle Trachtenberg

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Arguably, the most famous of the Buffy cast members who have passed away, Michelle Trachtenberg, was known for her portrayal of Dawn in the aforementioned show, as well as starring in Gossip Girl and EuroTrip, among other Hollywood productions. She was just 39 years old when she passed away on February 26, 2025.

To this day, Michelle's cause of death is a point of debate. Supposedly, she passed away due to complications from diabetes and a liver transplant she'd had earlier that year. However, as Wikipedia states, the New York City Office of Chief Media Examiner initially ruled Michelle's cause of death as "undetermined." That, paired with the fact that her family declined an autopsy for "religious reasons," has conspiracy theorists talking.

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Conchata Ferrell

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While she was probably best known for her role as Berta in Two and a Half Men, Conchata Ferrell was a Buffy cast member as well, bringing the character of Ruth to our screens. Sadly, Conchata was 77 years old when she passed away on October 12, 2020. The actress suffered complications following a cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.