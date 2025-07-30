Camilla Araújo's Net Worth Confirms the Success of Her Modeling Career The Brazilian public figure is also a social media influencer and the host of her own viral podcast. By Diego Peralta Published July 30 2025, 3:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite her young age, Camilla Araújo has managed to build an impressive personal media empire that has turned her into a public figure. The Brazilian influencer is the star of her own podcast, as well as the owner of social media accounts that go beyond 6 million followers. While Camilla was already famous thanks to her work as an influencer, her popularity grew after working with MrBeast. As one of the biggest internet stars in the world, Mr. Beast's videos are viewed by millions every day.

All of these successful enterprises at such a young age put Camilla in the position to generate a lot of money. Multiple businesses and collaborations come with massive paydays. What is Camilla Araújo's net worth? Here's what we know about the wealth accumulated by the Brazilian social media icon.

What is Camilla Araújo's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Camilla Araújo has an estimated net worth of $4 million to her name. The amount is impressive, taking into account how it wasn't earned through traditional media outlets. While film and television might bring in a lot of cash for A-list stars, Camilla has proved that social media sensations can also generate plenty of income.

She makes about $1.5 million a month from her OnlyFans account alone, she said in an interview with the Tan & Trish moments podcast.

Another unexpected source of income Camilla has under her name is her YouTube channel. More than nine million people have decided to become subscribers, allowing the Brazilian influencer to earn considerable money through the platform's monetization system. This is the platform on which Camilla exposes her podcast to millions of people. While the episodes are available on traditional podcast libraries, the views don't compare to those from YouTube.

How does Camilla Araújo's net worth compare to her peers?

After taking a look at how Camilla's career has allowed her to build an admirable net worth, the amount of money becomes even more impressive when compared to other people's. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Iain Armitage has a net worth of $6 million. The protagonist of Young Sheldon was at the center of the CBS comedy over the course of seven seasons.

Another income that can be compared with what Camilla Araújo has generated is the one owned by Paul Mescal. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star of Gladiator II and Aftersun has a net worth of $5 million. Creating a fortune comparable to those of Hollywood stars through social media is certainly one of Camilla's greatest accomplishments.