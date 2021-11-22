Was Carlos Navarro's 'Hawkeye' Character Enrique Paid by Someone to Kill Clint Barton?

In Enrique's defense, he wasn't the only one pointing a gun at Hawkeye! Let's be real: Hawkeye has a lot of enemies. In Avengers: Endgame, he took on a new alias as Ronin. Ronin was a vigilante who took down regular Earth criminals as opposed to genocidal mad titans from other planets. Hawkeye took on the new alias out of grief because the aforementioned genocidal mad titan snapped his family out of existence.