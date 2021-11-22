Was Carlos Navarro's 'Hawkeye' Character Enrique Paid by Someone to Kill Clint Barton?By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 22 2021, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
So to start, the name of Carlos's Hawkeye character is Enrique. He briefly appeared in the official Hawkeye trailer; Enrique was pointing a gun at Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), but does that necessarily mean he's a bad guy?
Why was Enrique pointing a gun at Hawkeye?
In Enrique's defense, he wasn't the only one pointing a gun at Hawkeye! Let's be real: Hawkeye has a lot of enemies. In Avengers: Endgame, he took on a new alias as Ronin. Ronin was a vigilante who took down regular Earth criminals as opposed to genocidal mad titans from other planets. Hawkeye took on the new alias out of grief because the aforementioned genocidal mad titan snapped his family out of existence.
Why did we mention Hawkeye's actions in Avengers: Endgame? Because according to the official synopsis for Hawkeye, his past is going to come back to bite him. That's where we think Enrique comes into play.
Hawkeye on Disney Plus is an original new series "set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy."
Theory: Enrique was hired by someone to kill Hawkeye.
We are pretty certain that Enrique must've been hired by someone to kill Hawkeye. That would explain why Enrique isn't the only one pointing a gun at everyone's favorite arrow-shooting Avenger. The big question is, who is so dead-set on killing Hawkeye that they'd hire a whole squad to take him out?
We do know that Fra Fee is playing Kazi the Clown in Hawkeye. Kazi was one of Hawkeye's nemeses in the Marvel comics. Could it be Kazi who hired Enrique, or someone else?
Tell us a bit more about Carlos Navarro!
Actor Carlos Navarro had a recurring role on The Walking Dead for Seasons 7 and 8. Carlos has also appeared on shows like The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bloodline, The Outsider, and more. Carlos is a huge Marvel fan and was so excited to land a role in Hawkeye.
It's always nice to see actors just as excited as fans to be a part of a new show, and Carlos is no exception. The actor posted on his Instagram multiple times about how excited he was to be a part of the Hawkeye cast. Carlos was also thrilled that his character Enrique appeared in the official trailer.
We'll just have to wait and see if Enrique turns out to be a friend or foe to Hawkeye when the first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 24, on Disney Plus.