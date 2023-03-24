Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Source: Getty Images 'Up Here' Star Carlos Valdes Could Be Our Most Eligible Bachelor By Jamie Lerner Mar. 24 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Our new obsession is Hulu’s musical rom-com series, Up Here, based on a musical by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the songwriters of Frozen, Coco, and more. The series follows two characters, Miguel (Carlos Valdes) and Lindsay (Mae Whitman), who fall in love in 1999, right before cell phones and technology dictated the modern dating world.

But Miguel and Lindsay have big thoughts and feelings. They’re so big that they must be sung. Naturally, we can’t help but wonder about the actors’ love lives behind the characters. So who is Carlos Valdes dating, and what’s going on in his romantic life?

Carlos Valdes is not reportedly dating anyone at the moment.

According to most outlets and social media, Carlos Valdes doesn’t seem to be linked to anyone romantically. He dove headfirst into his work and hasn’t looked back. After portraying Cisco in The Flash from 2014 to 2021, he went right into playing Paul in Gaslit, and he is now taking on Miguel in Up Here. With all of that work, we can’t be too surprised that Carlos doesn’t have a special someone (that we know of).

Even still, Carlos has been linked to his The Flash co-star, Jessica Camacho. According to various outlets, such as Who Dated Who, Carlos and Jessica were together until 2019 but are both single now. It’s also possible that their real-life relationship is just speculation based on their The Flash characters, who dated in the series. Neither Carlos nor Jessica has ever confirmed the rumors that they dated, although we love a behind-the-scenes showmance.

In discussing her entrance into the world of The Flash, Jessica told Collider, “The chemistry that Carlos and I have is a natural chemistry that comes out in our characters, and that influenced and guided the direction that we are now seeing take place, which is so awesome.” It wouldn’t be too far-fetched for fans and the media to take this to mean they had a real-life relationship, so we understand where the possibility comes from.