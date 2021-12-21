Carrie-Anne Moss Returns to One of Her Most Memorable Roles — What Is Her Net Worth?

Carrie-Anne Moss received her breakthrough when she starred in the highly-influential sci-fi film, The Matrix, and now she has a net worth of around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In The Matrix, she plays Trinity, the first mate of the human rebel group aboard the Nebuchadnezzar who eventually becomes the love interest of main protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves). Carrie-Anne reportedly underwent a three-hour physical test and performed many of her own stunts in the film. She often describes her role in The Matrix as the true start of her acting career.