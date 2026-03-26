Charley Manley and Justin Assad's Relationship Is a Bravo Match for 'Southern Charm' Fans Craig Conover claimed there was some overlap in the relationship. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 26 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The tears might barely be dry on any tissues from Charley Manley and Craig Conover's unofficial relationship, but now, the Southern Charm star is dating a different Bravo-lebrity. She reveals during the Season 11 reunion that she is dating Justin Assad from Southern Hospitality, and their relationship might be a way to bridge the gap between the two reality shows.

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Provided, of course, that Charley and Justin are still together when Season 12 of Southern Charm starts filming. But how did Charley and Justin meet, and how serious is their relationship outside of the Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality world? According to Charley, it's pretty legit, but fans still have questions.

Source: bravo

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'Southern Charm's' Charley Manley admitted she is dating Justin Assad.

The stars of Southern Charm might be more grown-up than they were in the early years of the series, but they can still surprise fans with their reunion bombshells. That's what happened when Charley revealed her relationship with Justin during the second part of the reunion for Season 11. She explains on the reunion that her boyfriend is from Boston, and she doesn't immediately reveal who the mystery guy is.

It isn't until Salley Carson says that Charley's boyfriend is on Southern Hospitality that Charley admits who her new beau is. Charley doesn't share when she and Justin got together, but at the time of the reunion, which was filmed in February 2026, they were apparently still together. During the reunion, though, Craig seems to have an issue with the timeline of Charley's relationship with Justin.

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Charlie really downgraded to that guy from Southern Hospitality? That guy's a player and doesn't seem to have it together or have a career. I guess some women are attracted to losers. #SouthernCharm — Silvia Ramirez (@shoutthetruth2) March 26, 2026

"I gave you a lot of chances to tell me you were talking to someone else, and you actually never did," Craig says, when Charley claims there wasn't any overlap between talking to him and developing feelings for Justin. "And then Salley was like, 'Craig, you need to know that she's talking to two other guys.' And then I asked you. You took my hand, and you said, 'I'm not talking to anyone else.'"

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Charley also points out that she and Craig went on a couple of dates, but that they were not exclusively together. And, according to her, they weren't together at the time of the start of her relationship with Justin either. The timeline might be iffy, but, per Charley, it was all above board when it comes to Justin.

Craig explaining Charley stringing him along #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/2TiJm2LMtz — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) March 24, 2026

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Justin Assad could join 'Southern Charm.'

Because of Justin and Charley's relationship, there might be a Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality crossover in the future. Since the shows are on the same network and they are both filmed in Charleston, S.C., it makes sense for Justin to make the leap from one show to the other.