Is Turning Point USA's Video of Charlie Kirk Endorsing His Wife Erika Really AI? "It was really fun to be able to troll the trolls, stuff it in their face, and then watch them predictably melt down." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 15 2026, 7:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @charliekirk1776

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of murder. There have been a lot of conspiracy theories floating around about Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder/CEO Charlie Kirk's murder. Like with any bizarre case, some of the theories are more sensible than others, but what no one can argue is that TPUSA isn't helping quiet the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked to provide evidence that Charlie wanted his wife, Erika Kirk, to be TPUSA's new CEO if something were to happen to him, the organization provided a video. However, they seemingly admitted that the clip is AI or has been doctored in some way. Here's everything we know about the "evidence" that doesn't really prove anything.

Source: Instagram / @charliekirk1776 // Instagram / @mrserikakirk

Article continues below advertisement

Is Turning Point USA's video of Charlie Kirk endorsing Erika AI?

A lot of people find the claims that Charlie wanted Erika to be CEO rather odd, due to the fact that the activist often spoke about his belief that women should be home with their kids rather than working. Erika and Charlie share two young children, leading many to doubt that Charlie would have wanted Erika away from them with such a demanding job.

Chief among the doubters is podcaster Candace Owens, who is a friend and former colleague of Charlie's. Since his passing, Candace and Erika have essentially gotten into a war of words with each other, as the women are telling the public wildly different stories about what Charlie wanted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: X / @charliekirk11

One of the many back-and-forths between the two was a request from Candace for TPUSA to reveal video evidence of Charlie saying he would want Erika to take over the organization if anything were to happen to him. In response, TPUSA did just that. However, Candace alleges that she asked them to confirm the clip had not been altered or taken out of context, and TPUSA declined to respond.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, the saga continued with TPUSA seemingly saying the whole video was just them... trolling? Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show Andrew Kolvet explained that they had decided "to troll the trolls" in reference to the aforementioned video.

Just kidding, guys! The AI video of Charlie appointing Erika to run TPUSA was just for the trolls. That’s why he bored us with his novel to update the community notes here on X the other night.



Seriously guys, Bibi wants his money back. pic.twitter.com/quS4IaK3ij — Honest Ash (@realhonestash) June 10, 2026 Source: X / @realhonestash

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew continued, "We knew that it was going to be like, 'oh, it's AI' or 'it's fake,' or whatever. Because that's what they do, they always move the goalpost here. And that's why it's a sucker's game to even play this. But it was really fun to be able to troll the trolls, stuff it in their face, and then watch them predictably melt down when the evidence was shown."

The public has responded to Andrew's... admission?

The clip of Andrew's confusing explanation has gone viral, and people are letting him know that the matter is anything but clarified. One X user wrote, "Was this them saying it wasn't really Charlie? And just a game? I'm somewhat confused — kept going back and forth trying to figure out what they were saying."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @mrserikakirk

Someone else attempted to clarify, "They are saying they are trolling by releasing the video. Never said it was fake." However, a third person argued, "Nah. These dumb a--es got called out and needed to say it was a 'joke.'"