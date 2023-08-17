'Teen Mom' Star Jade Cline and Her BFF Are Adorable — Here's What We Know About Chau!

The cast of MTV’s Teen Mom is back on television in a new spinoff series called, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The series features fan favorites like Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Cheyenne Floyd, and Jade Cline. On the April 9 episode of the hit reality show, Jade got a surprise visit from her best friend, Chau, and now fans are curious about the pair’s friendship.

Jade made her television debut in 2018 when she appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. At just 17 years old, Jade gave birth to her daughter Kloie, who she shares with Sean Austin. The couple, who got engaged in 2022, have experienced their fair share of relationship drama. Sean previously struggled with drug addiction, as his troubles were heavily documented in Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. While Jade struggled to maintain her mental health.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship, the couple recently committed to making things work. In a December 2022 interview with E! News, Jade revealed that Sean sought treatment for his addictions at a rehab facility, while she attended therapy sessions. “This season, compared to our first season of Young and Pregnant, it's like two different people,” Jade said. However, Jade’s relationship with Sean is not the only pairing that fans are curious about. Some want to know more about Jade’s BFF, Chau, who has now joined the fold.

Who is Jade’s friend, Chau?

On a previous episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jade’s friend Chau surprised her at work making for a sweet reunion. Sean coordinated the surprise, which left the Teen Mom star in tears. “I was hoping you would come to visit and surprise Jade. I think it'd be really good for her. She needs a little release,” Sean said. Jade went on to call her friend her “soulmate,” explaining to Sean that the two pals have a “different type of love.”

Jade and Chau have been friends for years. Chau also appeared in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, where she was asked to be Kloie’s godmother. “You’re like a piece of my family,” Jade told Chau before presenting her with a gift (via Monsters & Critics). “And I feel like my life wouldn’t be the same without you.” Without hesitation Chau accepted Jade’s offer, promising to care for Kloie in the event Jade and Sean aren't able to.

How long have Jade and Chau been friends?

Jade and Chau have a very strong bond. However, it isn't clear how long the two have been friends. Nonetheless, Jade and Chau have shared experiences that undoubtedly contribute to their connection to one another. As revealed in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jade is the daughter of teen parents. Chau and Jade first met when they were in the foster care system and have remained friends since then.