Happy Holidays! Time to Flee Your Childhood Bedroom and Hit up These Weird U.S. Spots

There's no place like home, and sometimes that's exactly what you don't need. It's probably illegal to go to Kansas and not make at least one Wizard of Oz joke, and where else would you find an entire museum devoted to the book and the movie? The museum has more than 2,000 Oz-related artifacts from the 1939 Judy Garland movie, as well as memorabilia from earlier silent films, and the Diana Ross-helmed version, The Wiz. Click your heels together three times and maybe you'll be there.