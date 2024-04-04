Home > Television > Reality TV 'Vanderpump Villa' Chef Anthony Bar Has Been on Reality TV Before 'Vanderpump Villa' star chef Anthony Bar is extremely dedicated to his craft and seems to separate himself from other cast drama. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 4 2024, Published 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @chefanthonybar

Hulu's Vanderpump Villa follows hospitality maven Lisa Vanderpump and a new handpicked staff as they work and live at her French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle. From chefs to mixologists to housekeepers, Lisa has filled every role needed for her hospitality venture. One character that has been garnering attention is Anthony Bar, the executive chef of Chateau Rosabelle. Here's everything we know about him.

Who is Anthony Bar?

Anthony grew up in northern France near Lille, France, where his father was a chef. Anthony always knew his destiny was to follow in his dad's footsteps. A self-proclaimed "nomad chef," per his Instagram bio, Anthony has traveled a lot during his career.

Source: Hulu

After culinary school at the renowned Michel Servet, Anthony was the Executive Sous Chef at Hotel de la Treille in Lille before moving to the U.S., where he became the Executive Chef at La Maison in Houston. Following that, he became a Chef/Partner at Faubourg in Sierra Madre and an Executive Chef at Callaway Winery in Temecula. Before returning to France for Vanderpump Villa, where sous chef Caroline Bayer works alongside him, Anthony was an Executive Chef at Firefly in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post, Anthony harped on his career as a chef, showing photos of him from the past and present. In the caption, he wrote: "Work to become, not to acquire. Despite the challenges of being a chef, I always persevere because it allows me to express my love for food, unleash my creativity, tackle culinary challenges, and most importantly, find satisfaction in nourishing others."

Anthony Bar was also on Hulu's 'Secret Chef.'

Prior to his stint on Vanderpump Villa, Anthony Bar made a brief appearance on another Hulu reality series: Secret Chef ! The show, which debuted on the platform in 2023, features 10 chefs who rate each other's dishes anonymously, effectively eliminating the need for actual judges. The identities of the chefs remain concealed throughout the show, with food being the only topic of discussion. Unfortunately, Anthony was eliminated in the first episode.

Is Anthony Bar dating anyone?