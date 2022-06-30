Chelsea Prescott Is a Bubbly Addition to ‘Buckhead Shore’ — What Does She Do for a Living?
Season 1 of MTV’s latest installment of the Shore franchise, Buckhead Shore, shows a group of best friends taking a break from the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, Ga. In the pilot episode, the gang gathers at Parker Lipman’s family’s house for a summer of bonding, partying, and, of course, a little drama along the way.
Chelsea Prescott joined the cast with her friends and is already one of the show’s breakout stars. Known as the charming and chaotic one in the clique, Chelsea is all about having a good time and winding down from her real life.
On the show, the 22-year-old has opened up about several personal matters. However, many fans don’t know how Chelsea made her money before reality TV. Fortunately, we have all the details on Chelsea’s job.
What is Chelsea Prescott from ‘Buckhead Shore’s’ job?
While some Buckhead Shore cast members like JuJu Barney, who runs Magic City with his father, or Parker, an heir to Zaxby’s, are part of their family's business, Chelsea seemingly earns her money in her own way. The Georgia native works as a model and social media influencer.
Chelsea fills her Instagram account with photos and videos of herself posing in a bikini or casually sitting on luxury cars. She also doesn’t mind promoting her work, as she has an option to book her for a modeling gig in her Instagram bio.
Chelsea began modeling after she reportedly spent some time at Georgia State University for a political science degree, per Gossip Next Door. While a career in politics might not have been the right move for her, she’s embracing her new role as a reality TV personality.
In June 2022, Chelsea shared how excited she was for fans to watch her on Buckhead Shore.
“And this is just the beginning … Buckhead Shore Premiere 06/23/22,” she wrote on Instagram under a series of photos.
Chelsea Prescott had an unpleasant experience during the first episode of ‘Buckhead Shore.’
Like her friends, Chelsea wanted to escape her modeling and social media duties and focus on the drama at the shore instead. However, she experienced a health scare from an unlikely source during her first night with the group.
After spending time in Parker’s hot tub, Chelsea complained the following morning of having a urinary tract infection (UTI). When she discovered what was going on with her body, she blamed the UTI on Parker’s dog, Babe, which apparently can actually happen. Babe went in and out of the hot tub, though no one else got infected.
Despite getting sick, Chelsea decided to push through and continue hanging out with her friends as she healed. However, she shared in 2022 that she hasn’t quite forgiven Babe. When one fan tweeted that Babe is their favorite Buckhead Shore character during the series premiere, Chelsea confirmed she still holds a little resentment towards the pup.
“Babe did me dirty,” Chelsea wrote, followed by a hands over the face emoji.
Catch new episodes of Buckhead Shore Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.