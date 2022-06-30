Chelsea Prescott Is a Bubbly Addition to ‘Buckhead Shore’ — What Does She Do for a Living?

Chelsea Prescott joined the cast with her friends and is already one of the show’s breakout stars. Known as the charming and chaotic one in the clique, Chelsea is all about having a good time and winding down from her real life.

On the show, the 22-year-old has opened up about several personal matters. However, many fans don’t know how Chelsea made her money before reality TV. Fortunately, we have all the details on Chelsea’s job.