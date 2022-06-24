The ‘Buckhead Shore’ Cast Have Active Instagram Accounts
MTV’s newest series, Buckhead Shore, follows nine people living under one roof in a Buckhead, Ga. lake house. Like Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore before it, the reality show introduces fans to a cast of young, established professionals looking for a fun summer. However, it’s different from the preceding series, as the co-stars were friends for years before their reality TV big break.
Since the first episode of Buckhead Shore aired, viewers have wanted to know more about its stars. Fortunately for fans, the entire cast has separate Instagram accounts they can
stalk look at whenever they want more info on their personal lives.
Here's how to find the Buckhead Shore cast on Instagram.
Adamo Giraldo
Adamo is Buckhead Shore’s party boy, and his Instagram page, @adamogiraldo, certainly shows off that side of him. His photos include him topless on the beach and posing next to other bikini-clad and shirtless people. Adamo also doesn’t mind sharing his family on the ‘gram, as he posted a photo of him and his mom at her wedding.
Bethania Locke
As her friends’ voice of reason, Bethania is about living her best, most positive life. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that her Instagram, @bethanialocke, mainly includes her looking fabulous at an event or frolicking on the beach. In addition to her outfit and bikini posts, fans can expect to see some of Bethania’s A-list friends like supermodel Winnie Harlow.
Chelsea Prescott
Chelsea is Buckhead Shore’s firecracker, but she also enjoys showing her softer side on her Instagram page, @chelseaaprescott. Chelsea enjoys snapping adorable photos with her bestie Adamo and posing with a bikini — even in snowy weather like the photo above. The Buckhead native is also vocal about her support of Black Lives Matter.
DJ Simmons
DJ is Buckhead Shore’s resident music man who seemingly wants to step away from his father music producer Darryl Simmons’ shadow. On his Instagram, @djsimmons__, he doesn’t have any photos of his famous family and instead highlights his projects. In between showcasing his work, DJ doesn’t mind posing with a sweet treat during a trip to the convenience store or paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant.
Juju Barney
Juju’s Instagram, @jujusworld1, proves he isn’t new to the entertainment industry. The son of Magic City nightclub owner Michael “Magic” Barney has several celebrity friends who frequent the club, including Future. In between the Magic City moments, Juju enjoys showing his softer side with throwback baby photos.
Katie Canham
On her page, @ktcanham, Katie often posts photos of herself out with friends or cuddling with her dogs. The Ford model also likes to pose in a bright-colored bikini on the beach. In November 2021, Katie caused a stir online when her IG followers saw her standing next to Love Is Blind star Damien Powers. The pair shot a TikTok video amid Damian’s romance with Giannina Gibelli.
Parker Lipman
Katie’s ex, Parker, introduces fans to the Buckhead Shore cast when he hosts the group at his family’s lake house. While viewers will see plenty of drama between him and Kate, his Instagram, @parkerlipman, proves he prefers to have a good time. Parker frequently posts photos from his nights out, vacations, and (as seen above) respecting his dog’s body.
Pat Muresan
Pat might be willing to support BFF Parker’s romantic drama, but he seemingly has a calmer dating life off-screen. According to his Instagram, @patmuresan, Pat, and his fiancée, Laurel Kate Anderson, have been together for a while. In April 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, Crew Beckham. Despite being a new dad, Pat still makes time to drop some stylish content for his followers.
Savannah Gabriel
Parker’s girlfriend, Savannah, maybe the new girl in town, but she already fits in with the Buckhead crowd. On her Instagram @saavannnah, her followers can see her posing next to Chelsea, who has known Parker for years. However, Savannah has no photos of her and Parker, which could mean their time living with Katie didn’t go too well.
Catch new episodes of Buckhead Shore on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.