TikTokers Are Obsessed With Chloe Forero but Can't Seem to Get Past Her Deep Voice

TikTok can best be described as the Las Vegas of social media. It’s diverse, exciting, and sometimes, you might catch a glimpse of something you wish you could wipe clean from your brain. The point is, you’re bound to come across something on TikTok that either sparks your interest or leaves you stroking your chin in bewilderment (at least once while scrolling through your For You feed). And it appears TikToker Chloe Forero’s content does both.

Chloe, who goes by @chode.1307 on TikTok, is a well-spoken woman with “a baby face,” as she describes it, and a fit figure. While her content certainly captivates her audience, it’s her voice that leaves many curious and wanting to know more about her. Here’s what we know about Chloe’s voice and why she says people compare it to the late rapper Pop Smoke.

TikToker Chloe Forero says “People get so confused when they hear me and the way I speak.”

Hearing Chloe’s voice for the first time might be compared to the moment we all heard Ted Williams, aka the homeless man with the golden voice, speak. It’s not to say the surprise factor is a bad thing, but it’s, well, a little surprising considering the expectations society has placed on women and how they are “supposed” to be (and sound).

When compared to the majority of other women, Chloe’s voice appears a bit deeper. But, in an explainer video she posted to TikTok, she says that’s only because “it’s just in contrast to what I look like; my voice is not that deep.”

She goes on to explain that “because of the way I look, because of the fact that I’m 5 feet, 2 inches tall, I'm a woman, I have a baby face, I present femininely, people expect me to sound like the voice I just performed [referring to a higher pitch tone she used in a previous video].”

Chloe also says that people “make assumptions about women and what it is to be a woman [and] they expect me to sound that way. When people hear my voice, especially men, misogynistic men at that, of course they’re gonna comment that I sound like Pop Smoke.”

While Chloe is known to occasionally tweak her tone in some videos to give off a higher pitch voice, she says her “deep” voice is what she’s “most comfortable with. It's the voice that feels the most comfortable in my throat [and] in my day-to-day actions.” To that, we say, you keep doing you, Chloe!

So, what ethnicity is TikToker Chloe Forero?

Aside from being curious about Chloe’s voice, people also want to know where she’s from. And after one TikToker dropped a comment about how she thought she was Mexican, Chloe dished the deets on her ethnicity. Chloe says her father is Colombian while her mother is Greek, hence the reason for her glowing skin (we’re assuming).

There are plenty of female celebrities with deep voices. Let’s meet a few.

