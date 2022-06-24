The 'Chrisley Knows Best' Premiere Has Fans Mourning Aunt Francis's Death All Over Again

But another important item that fans are still thinking about is the passing of Todd's aunt Francis, who was a recurring presence on the USA Network reality series. Francis passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 85, and her hijinks on Chrisley Knows Best (particularly with her sister and Todd's mom Nanny Faye Chrisley) were a highlight.

Read on to learn more about the awesomeness of Francis Chrisley and how Todd paid tribute to his beloved aunt. The show won't be the same without her.