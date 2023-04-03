Chuck E. Cheese Put out Pricing for Wedding Packages as an April Fools' Joke

Whether you were a kid who needed a place to be a kid or a parent who was inevitably forced to sit through creepy animatronic mascot performances and overstimulating children's birthday parties, Chuck E. Cheese has certainly built a unique reputation. Since the late 1970s, the children's entertainment center/restaurant has been serving up food that can be generously described as "pizza in name only" while providing kids with tokens, games, tickets, and prizes.

The business model may have evolved over the years, especially as kids who grew up with Chuck E. Cheese transitioned to more of a Dave & Buster's craving (which is essentially the same type of place except with more alcohol), but it's easy for most of us to look back on what it felt like to hang out with Charles Entertainment Cheese (yes, that's his full name). But even as we got older, Chuck E. seems to have matured with us. Over the first weekend of April, Chuck E. Cheese posted offerings for wedding packages.

Chuck E. Cheese began offering wedding packages on April 1.

On April 1, Chuck E. Cheese announced on their various social media accounts that they are now offering wedding packages. In a video, these absurdly themed weddings contain everything from a cotton candy bouquet and even Chuck E. himself officiating your marriage. Packages include a wedding reception featuring all-you-can-play games, an interactive dance floor, and DJ Munch providing the tunes. They'll even provide a multi-layered stack of wedding pizzas.

Chuck E. Cheese's various mascot friends — including Jasper T. Jowls, Helen Henny, and Pasqually — will also fill in as ring-bearers and wedding planners. There's even a bonus package that provides newlyweds with limited-edition Chuck E. cups. You can even sign up for a Chuck E. Cheese prenup plan.

