Clare and Cameron Both Have Concerns About Their Lack of Intimacy on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Clare and Cameron share their issues regarding their physical connection in an exclusive 'Married at First Sight' clip ahead of a new episode. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 20 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Even though Cameron and Clare aren't the only two people dealing with marriage troubles in Season 17 of Married at First Sight, they are at least willing to work on their issues. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Dec. 20 episode of MAFS, they both share their concerns about their lack of a physical connection.

This isn't the first time either of them have brought up the topic. Prior to this, Clare worried about her new husband's lack of initiative in making a move. Cameron, on the other hand, voiced his opinion that his bride would make a move herself if she felt ready to take that step. Now, they appear to be at a crossroads of sorts.

Clare and Cameron admit to a lack of a physical connection on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the MAFS clip, Clare says flat out that she isn't ready to "engage in anything sexual." And for some couples on the show, getting there is a battle. The participants agree to marry strangers, but the intimacy that a relationship brings doesn't just magically appear for any of them. Even the couples who feel an instant attraction aren't always inclined to be physical right away.

Cameron tells Clare that, although she believes it would feel "unnatural" to casually kiss each other, he would have no problem doing just that. However, it doesn't seem like Clare is ready for even that right now. "Hearing him say that he's attracted to me and that he wants to kiss me, this is news to me," Clare tells producers. "I don't feel that coming from him all the time. Like, your actions aren't aligning with your words."

Clare also admits to Cameron that she feels guilty for not being ready to explore a physical connection with him. She worries that she isn't "giving him what he needs." And as newlyweds, it's a lot to deal with.

Do Clare and Cameron have a future after 'MAFS'?

Although Cameron assures Clare that it isn't her fault if she feels uncomfortable being romantic with him, he has his own concerns about their future. And there may not be one, if neither of them believe they can get through this lack of physical intimacy.

Source: Lifetime