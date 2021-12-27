A New Year Means New Content! These Shows and Movies Are Coming to Peacock in January 2022

While Peacock offers plenty of older content perfectly curated for binging, it has its own collection of enticing original series.

Abe Forsythe's six-episode dark drama, Wolf Like Me, which stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) and Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast), will hit the platform on Jan. 13. Described as "genre-bending," the story follows widower and single father Gary, who raises his 11-year-old daughter in suburban Australia.