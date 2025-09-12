Cory Wharton Asks for Prayers Ahead of Daughter Maya’s Open Heart Surgery "Maya has a Cath lab this morning to get her ready for her next open heart surgery." By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@corywharton_ig

Cory Wharton, known from MTV’s Teen Mom OG and The Challenge, has shared plenty of personal moments with fans over the years. Nothing, however, compares to the health updates regarding his youngest daughter, Maya. Born with a congenital heart defect, she has already endured major procedures. In September 2025, Cory took to his Instagram to reveal that she was being prepped for another open-heart surgery.

If you’ve been following along, you know this isn’t the family’s first time facing such a challenge. Cory has been open about how overwhelming it feels as a parent of a child with intense medical needs. He, however, is also quick to remind people how strong his daughter Maya is. So, what did Cory Wharton share in his update about his daughter Maya’s latest open-heart surgery? Keep reading for the details.

Cory Wharton shared the news of his daughter Maya's upcoming open heart surgery and how he's feeling about it.

As People Magazine reminds fans, his daughter Maya was diagnosed before birth with tricuspid atresia with VSD, a rare heart defect that affects how blood flows. By the time she was just 7 months old, she needed her first open-heart surgery. Later, in January 2023, she underwent what’s called the Glenn procedure, a step commonly used to help children with single-ventricle conditions.

Recovery didn’t go smoothly. Cory explained that Maya’s oxygen levels dropped lower than expected, which led to another trip to the operating room for a catheterization. “After this roller coaster ride of emotions, I’m just happy and thankful to be home,” he shared at the time, updating Teen Mom fans via his Instagram. Likewise, Cory also recognized that his situation with his daughter could be far worse than it was.

“I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks and seeing some families who have been up there for months or years and some maybe won't leave the hospital,” he continued to share.

Maya’s strength has carried her family through difficult times.

In his September 2025 Instagram post, Cory admitted that the hardest part is watching his daughter go under anesthesia again and again. “It’s always stressful when your kid has to go under anesthesia, especially when you start to have PTSD from all her other procedures,” he wrote. “It’s not a good feeling, but we know she needs this in order to feel better. I’ll say this, I know Maya is a lil warrior and we will get through this.”

As those who follow him on Instagram know, his profile isn’t just medical updates. He frequently posts photos of his daughters to show how the family stays grounded and remains positive even when he’s feeling overwhelmed with the medical challenges that Maya faces.

