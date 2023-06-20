Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Daisy’s Sister Bonnie Makes a Splash on the 'Parsifal III' On 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Daisy Kelliher's sister Bonnie Kelliher is part of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' in a small way. Let's dive into her background, yachting experience, and more. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 20 2023, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @bonnie_kelliher

The Parsifal III is gaining another Kelliher in Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. During on Season 4 episode of the Below Deck spin-off series, Daisy Kelliher asked Captain Glenn Shepard if her sister, Bonnie Kelliher, could join the cast for a brief stay, and naturally, he obliged.

However, based on the mid-season trailer, the chief stew’s sibling’s visit seemingly encounters rough waters when she hooks up with one of Daisy’s former flings. Did we expect anything less when it comes to the drama on this show, though? Let’s dive into it.

Source: Instagram / @bonnie_kelliher

Who is Daisy’s sister, Bonnie Kelliher? The chief stew’s sibling stirs the pot on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.’

In the Season 4 mid-season trailer of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy reveals that her younger sister, Bonnie, will join the crew for a night out and a spin on the Parsifal III. However, the preview hints that Bonnie’s time with the cast does not go off without a hitch. During her visit, the group heads out for a night on the town, with the chief stew’s sibling jokingly ordering “20 tequilas” for herself at the table. But that’s not all that happens.

While Bonnie shares a car with Alex, Mads, and Chase, she makes out with Alex during the ride. Not only that, but she seemingly hooks up with one of the BDSY stars directly after, when Mads presses her ear against one of the crew member’s doors and hears moaning.

And considering Daisy’s steamy makeout sesh with Alex in the hot tub during the Season 4 debut, she isn't too happy about her coworkers getting physical with her sister. "I was hoping the crew wouldn't be stupid enough to hook up with their chief stew's sister," Daisy remarks during the trailer.

Bonnie Kelliher is as well-traveled as her sister Daisy Kelliher from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.’

The younger Kelliher shares her Daisy's love for travel and spending time on the water. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht guest star often shares snapshots of her world adventures, yacht excursions, nights out, and more on Instagram.

Hailing from a family of yachties, life at sea is undeniably in Bonnie’s blood. With her grandfather, aunts, uncles, parents, and sister well-versed in the yacht industry, it’s no secret Daisy’s sibling also knows the ropes.

In fact, on Father’s Day 2023, Bonnie dedicated a touching tribute to her and Daisy’s dad, thanking him for teaching her everything she knows. “If the man has taught us anything, it’s how to live and have fun,” the upcoming Bravo personality wrote on June 18. “And he has shown us that the world is ours, to enjoy and explore and love.”

Bonnie Kelliher shares her passion for hula hooping on social media.

Aside from traveling around the globe, Bonnie is incredibly passionate about hula hooping. Daisy’s younger sister frequently posts videos of herself dancing to her favorite songs while engaging in the hip-centric activity, revealing that the sport was her go-to during the COVID-19 pandemic.