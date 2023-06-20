Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Chase Gets Candid About His Feelings for Chef Ileisha on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' After awkwardly flirting with 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' chef Ileisha, fans wonder if Ileisha eventually gave in to Chase's advances. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 20 2023, Published 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

There may be a new romance on the horizon. After Gary King’s bombshell announcement that he and Daisy Kelliher slept together in Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, deckhand Chase Lemacks has gotten candid about the object of his affection aboard the Parsifal III: Ileisha Dell. After awkwardly flirting with BDSY’s latest chef in the June 19 episode, fans wonder if Ileisha eventually gave in to her co-star’s advances during or after filming. Here’s what we found out.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Ileisha and Chase from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ dating? Chase opened up about his feelings for Ileisha.

During the June 19 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Ileisha and Chase’s dynamic shifted when Chase revealed he’d been crushing on the Parsifal III chef. The deckhand offered to give the Season 4 newbie a hand in the kitchen before admitting that he wanted to help her finish up quickly so she could take a dip in the cold tub with him. “Don't look at my willy, though,” Chase joked. “Because it's going to be freezing."

Source: Instagram / @chase_lemacks

Article continues below advertisement

However, the BDSY chef revealed one slight problem with her co-star’s advances. "Chase is a sweetheart, he's good-looking, he's tall, he's got a good body," Ileisha shared in a confessional. “But my boyfriend has all of those things as well. It's always tough to do long distance, but I'm pretty loyal." She then clarified, "Pretty? I mean, I am loyal!”

Later, Chase opened up to Gary about his budding feelings for Ileisha, telling the first mate that he secretly hoped Ileisha would join him in bed — despite her relationship status. Rather than discourage the deckhand, Gary offered words of encouragement to his co-star. "I mean, she says she's got a boyfriend," the Bravo personality noted. "But why don't you go and explore it?"

Article continues below advertisement

So, do Ileisha and Chase get together? While neither of the reality stars has commented on their relationship status, it’s unlikely anything happened between them, considering Ileisha is in a long-distance partnership. Although the chef wasn’t shy about commenting on her co-star’s appearance, she reiterated that she’d remain faithful to her boyfriend despite being apart.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Ileisha from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ dating?

During the fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Ileisha opened up about her relationship status. “Well, I’ve been single for like four years,” the Parsifal III chef explained. “And then, like a couple of weeks ago, my ex-boyfriend came back from England, and we’ve kind of rekindled.”

At the time of filming, it appeared Ileisha had gotten back together with her ex-partner, Lloyd Jones — often featured on her Instagram profile in 2018. From traveling to Paris to exploring Brighton, the pair seemed inseparable.

Article continues below advertisement