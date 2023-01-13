Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Damson Idris How Much Is Damson Idris Worth? Internet's Most Eligible Bachelor's Net Worth Revealed! By Pretty Honore Jan. 13 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Teasers for the sixth and final season of FX’s Snowfall have arrived and I’m not crying, you are. The final chapter of the critically-acclaimed crime drama is bittersweet. While we’ll finally find out how the story ends, we’ll also be forced to say goodbye to our favorite cast members — one of whom is Franklin Saint actor Damson Idris.

Following his debut on Snowfall, the internet was smitten. But Damson is way more than just a pretty face, he’s a pretty talented actor, too. So, what’s his net worth? Keep reading to find out.

Damson Idris

So, what’s Damson Idris’s net worth in 2022?

As of this writing, Damson Idris’s net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $5 million and $10 million. Born in Peckham, London, Damson is one of six children. In his youth, Damson was an athlete he had dreams of playing professional football, but in college, he chose to pursue a different path.

After he earned his bachelor's degree (with honors) from Brunel University London in Theatre, Film, and Television, he attended the Identity School of Acting in London. Among Damson’s former classmates were stars like John Boyega and Letitia Wright.

Damson Idris

Damson Idris British actor Net worth: $10 million Damson Idris is a British actor best known for his role as Franklin Saint in FX’s Snowfall from 2017 to 2023. He played the lead in Netflix’s Outside the Wire and appeared in Season 5, Episode 2 of Black Mirror. Birth name: Adamson Alade-Bo Idris Birth date: Sep. 2, 1991 Birthplace: Peckham, London Mother: Philippa Idris Education: Brunel University London

Later, he made guest appearances on the BBC’s Miranda, Casualty, and Doctors. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that he got his breakout role as Franklin in Snowfall. Since then, he has also appeared in Netflix’s Black Mirror and Outside the Wire. Ahead of the Season 6 premiere of Snowfall, Damson hinted that he's officially off the market, and fans are dying to know more about his new girlfriend. But the real question is — can she fight? *Insert crying emoji.*

Who is Damson Idris dating? He sparked dating rumors with Lori Harvey!

Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey is undisputably the internet’s “it” girl. Don’t @ us. Over the years, the star has been tight-lipped about her high-profile relationships, including the one she’s rumored to have with Damson — that is until she made a cameo on his Instagram stories.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey