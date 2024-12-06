Home > Human Interest > Fox News What Is Dana Perino's Net Worth? Exploring Her Career, Earnings, and Success Dana was the second woman to hold the position of White House Press Secretary. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 6 2024, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Dana Perino has made a lasting impression in both politics and the media. Known for her poise and expertise, Dana first gained prominence as the White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. Today, she is a celebrated television personality on Fox News, co-hosting the network's hit show, The Five.

Article continues below advertisement

Dana's success spans far beyond her political career. Over the years, she has taken on multiple roles, including author, public speaker, and publishing executive. Each of these ventures has contributed to her reputation as one of the most accomplished figures in both politics and broadcasting. With her impressive resume, it’s no surprise that Dana’s financial success has become a topic of interest. Just what is Dana Perino’s net worth? Keep reading as we take a closer look.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Dana Perino's net worth and how did she achieve it?

Dana's net worth is estimated to be $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her career began in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a staff assistant for Congressman Scott McInnis and later served as press secretary for Representative Dan Schaefer.

Dana Marie Perino Political commentator, TV personality, Former White House press secretary, Author, Executive publisher Net worth: $6 million Dana Perino is a prominent political commentator, author, and television personality. She is best known as a co-host of Fox News’ The Five and for her previous role as White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush. Birthdate: May 9, 1972 Birth Place: Evanston, Wyo. Birth Name: Dana Marie Perino Education: Colorado State University Pueblo (BA); University of Illinois Springfield (MA) Marriages: Peter McMahon ​(m. 1998) Political Party: Republican

Article continues below advertisement

In 2005, she joined the White House as Deputy Press Secretary and eventually became the White House Press Secretary in 2007. She remained in this position until 2009. Her high-profile position secured her status as a key political figure. It also ultimately opened doors for her in the media industry.

After leaving the White House, Dana transitioned seamlessly into television. She joined Fox News as a political commentator and quickly became a staple of the network. Her role as a co-host on The Five has been particularly impactful, drawing millions of viewers. Additionally, she hosted The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino and now co-anchors America’s Newsroom alongside Bill Hemmer.

Article continues below advertisement

Dana’s salary highlights her media success.

Dana’s work in the media has been financially rewarding, with her annual salary reportedly reaching $1 million. This significant income reflects her value to Fox News as one of its most respected commentators. When compared to other media professionals in similar roles, Dana’s salary highlights her influence and the success she has achieved in the broadcasting industry.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her base salary, Dana’s career offers financial perks such as speaking engagements and collaborations. These opportunities further showcase her ability to leverage her expertise into a lucrative career.

Her career trajectory showcases how committed she is to being successful.

Beyond her media work, Dana has authored two best-selling books: And the Good News Is ... and Let Me Tell You About Jasper ..., both of which have received praise for their engaging storytelling and personal insights. Her role as a publishing executive at Random House has further solidified her reputation as a multi-talented professional.

Article continues below advertisement