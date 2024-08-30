Home > Entertainment > Music DaniLeigh and Her Baby's Father Have a Tumultuous Co-Parenting Relationship DaniLeigh and DaBaby's daughter, Velour, was born in 2021. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 30 2024, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamdanileigh

Content Warning: This article mentions domestic violence. Singer DaniLeigh, real name Danielle Leigh Curiel, sprawled onto the music scene with her first single, "D.O.S.E." in 2015. However, since then, she's been in the news more for her personal life than her professional one. In August 2024, new bodycam footage of her February 2023 DUI arrest surfaced. The "Easy" performer was arrested after allegedly hitting a teen with her car, leaving him with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

In the footage, Dani told authorities they couldn't arrest her because she's an artist. Plot twist: she was arrested anyway. DaniLeigh was eventually released on bail and sentenced to five years probation. Unfortunately, Dani's legal woes weren't the first time the world has tuned into her drama. She and her daughter Velour's other parent's tumultuous relationship has also caught the public's attention. Here's the scoop on DaniLeigh's baby's father.

Who is DaniLeigh's baby father?

DaniLeigh's baby daddy is rapper DaBaby. The pair connected in 2018, and rumors of their relationship began in 2020, but they made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021. Three months later, Dani was forced to share that she was pregnant with Velour after her family shared photos online. Their daughter was born in August 2021. Soon after Velour's birth, Dani and DaBaby's relationship turned sour.

In November 2021, Rap-Up reported DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, filmed a domestic dispute between him and Dani that he captured on Instagram Live. She also posted the dispute on her Live and claimed DaBaby kicked her and their then-3-month-old daughter out of his North Carolina home.

"I just feel like it’s so unfair, this situation,” Dani told her fans. “This whole time I’ve been nothing but straight with this man and tried, nothing but genuine pure love for this man from the jump, three years ago… It’s just very unfortunate.”

DaBaby ultimately called the police to have his baby's mother removed from his home due to her alleged abusive behavior. In a statement posted on Instagram, he claimed he wanted to "swiftly remove myself from this hostile environment." He also told his fans Dani was physically abusing him and that she was creating a false narrative to make him look bad in the press.

"The last hour has been documented for my safety and business done based on my reputation, with multiple threats setting up an internet scheme and a person who refuses to let me go," he said. "Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of those Fatal Attraction girls."

Dani responded with another post stating the drama with them began after she had an emergency contraceptive, Plan B, sent to his house. She also said she should've listened to the warnings from the "cap a-- internet" not to date him.

DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills, sued DaBaby for assault in 2022.

A few months after their public breakup, Dani and DaBaby were involved in more drama. In February 2022, a video of the "Shake Sumn" rapper fighting the singer's brother, Brandon Bills, in a Southern California bowling alley circulated online. Brandon claimed DaBaby started the fight after seeing him at the bowling alley with friends, though DaBaby said he was defending himself against Brandon. However, he was still banned from the establishment.

According to TMZ, Brandon filed a civil lawsuit against DaBaby for "assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence" in 2022. In August 2024, InTouch Weekly reported that Dani's brother demanded DaBaby pay him $4 million and said he "suffered severe injuries, psychological damage, medical bills and more." The case is ongoing, as Brandon has reportedly struggled to serve the rapper with the court documents for months.

DaBaby, Danileigh, and their daughter Velour at her 2nd birthday party pic.twitter.com/bqt4JHP6Nb — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 14, 2023

While DaBaby's issues with Dani's brother remains, they are seemingly on better terms, at least for now. Their last public co-parenting moment was when they joined forces in August 2023 to celebrate Velour's second birthday with a Moana-themed birthday celebration.