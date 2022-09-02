Let's Meet the Cast of 'Dated and Related' — It's Definitely Not What You Think It Is

Another British invasion, this time from Ceylan (25) and Alara (22) Taneri, who are in it to win it. Both are in London by way of Cyprus and one usually cannot be found without the other. Will the siblings' intense friendship get in the way of an intense relationship? Fingers crossed everyone is able to create some healthy boundaries on a reality show where that usually happens.

All episodes of Dated and Related are available to stream on Netflix.