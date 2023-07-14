Home > Television > Dateline Let's Uncover the Mystery of 'Dateline' Star Keith Morrison's Net Worth 'Dateline' host Keith Morrison's voice is instantly recognizable. What is the longtime true crime reporter's net worth? Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jul. 14 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

An unmistakable voice. An iconic TV show. So what is Dateline star Keith Morrison's net worth? Ahead, we'll dig deep into the mystery of how much money the instantly recognizable host has earned in the course of intriguing fans with the most shocking true crime stories of the past 30 years.

First, it may surprise Dateline viewers to learn that Keith, while quite wealthy, has a very close connection to another celebrity who is, well, beyond loaded. Indeed, the newsman married actor Matthew Perry's mom Suzanne Langford in 1981, and they remain together to this day. Now, onto the Canada native's impressive net worth, which he never would have expected to reach such heights.

So, what is Keith Morrison's net worth?

Keith hails from Canada, and got his start in the news business at a small stations in Saskatchewan, Toronto, and Vancouver. The seemingly perpetually gray-haired host would go on to work as a correspondent for NBC Nightly News as well as the Today show.

Then, he kicked off his career in the role we would come to know and love him in, hopping over to Dateline in the mid-1990s. Today, Keith's Dateline salary is reported to be $3 million per year. So, how much money does the reporter see when he checks his bank account balance?

Keith Morrison Reporter Net worth: $8 million Keith Morrison is a Canadian veteran of the news business who is famous for his trademark voice and cadence on the show Dateline. Birthdate: July 2, 1947

July 2, 1947 Birthplace: Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, Canada

Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, Canada Father: Ernest Morrison

Ernest Morrison Mother: Margaret Morrison

Margaret Morrison Marriages: Suzanne Langford (m. 1981); details on previous marriage unknown

Suzanne Langford (m. 1981); details on previous marriage unknown Children: Caitlin (b. 1981), Emily (b. 1985), Willy (b. 1987), and Madeleine (b. 1989), whom he shares with Suzanne; Michael from his previous marriage (b. 1974); and stepson Matthew Perry

Caitlin (b. 1981), Emily (b. 1985), Willy (b. 1987), and Madeleine (b. 1989), whom he shares with Suzanne; Michael from his previous marriage (b. 1974); and stepson Matthew Perry Education: University of Saskatchewan

With Keith's salary rumored to be $3 million annually, the iconic TV personality has amassed a fortune of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Funny enough, the septuagenarian has been shocked by his success.

Keith Morrison didn't know how iconic he would be.

Keith — whose patented line delivery has been parodied by the likes of Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader — told People in 2020, "I had no expectation this would become what it has. All these years later, this job, it’s the love of my life.”

As far as when Keith plans to leave his day job behind, and, well, perhaps retire, the truth is that according to the 2020 interview, he has no designs on slowing down. “I’ll just go on as long as I can because, why not? I’m extremely lucky," he said.

Besides, should Keith fall on hard times financially, he can always ask his stepson Matthew for a loan. The former Friends star is worth slightly more than his famous stepdad, reportedly counting a cool $120 million as his personal fortune.