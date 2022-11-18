Who Sings Giselle’s Songs in ‘Enchanted’ and ‘Disenchanted’?

“I’d done musical theater prior, but I’d been more of a dancer, so I wasn’t considered a solo singer,” Amy told MoviesOnline in 2007. “I did work very hard. … I was afraid they were going to be such toughies, but they ended up being so gracious with [co-star James Marsden] and I. I think they were just so thrilled that we actually sang that they were really supportive and really allowed us to feel as though we could succeed in doing this. I mean, I knew Jimmy could. He’s flawless.”