Who Sings Giselle’s Songs in ‘Enchanted’ and ‘Disenchanted’?
It’s not uncommon for movie stars to get a vocal stand-in for singing scenes, and when lip-syncing and movie magic align just right, the audience is none the wiser. Audrey Hepburn didn’t do her own singing in My Fair Lady, for instance, and it’s not Natalie Wood’s singing voice you hear in West Side Story. So, Disney fans, did Amy Adams sing in Enchanted?
We’ve got the intel now that Amy is reprising the part of Giselle Philip in Disenchanted, the new sequel to 2007’s Enchanted. Before you watch Disenchanted on Disney Plus — where it started streaming on Friday, November 18 — read on to learn about both movies’ song-and-dance numbers.
Did Amy Adams sing in ‘Enchanted'?
Yes, Amy Adams sings in "Enchanted" and "Disenchanted."
As Entertainment Weekly reported in 2007, Amy took “intensive” voice lessons for her songs in Enchanted — “True Love’s Kiss,” “Happy Working Song,” and “That’s How You Know” — since she didn’t want director Kevin Lima subbing in a professional singer for Giselle’s musical moments.
“I’d done musical theater prior, but I’d been more of a dancer, so I wasn’t considered a solo singer,” Amy told MoviesOnline in 2007. “I did work very hard. … I was afraid they were going to be such toughies, but they ended up being so gracious with [co-star James Marsden] and I. I think they were just so thrilled that we actually sang that they were really supportive and really allowed us to feel as though we could succeed in doing this. I mean, I knew Jimmy could. He’s flawless.”
Amy sings (and dances) even more in ‘Disenchanted.’
In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2021, Amy said that Disenchanted boasts “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing,” which was “humbling” for the six-time Oscar nominee.
“The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was, like, in my 20s, and now I’m not in my 20s,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “And It feels different in your 40s. Oh, yeah. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.’”
Idina Menzel gets to sing in the sequel, as well.
Not only will we get to hear Amy singing in Disenchanted, we’ll also get to hear the voice that has “enchanted” fans of Rent, Wicked, and Frozen: Idina Menzel is back to play Nancy Tremaine in the sequel, and this time, she has songs to belt out.
“They gave me music to sing, which I didn’t have in the first one, which was fine, actually. … I was happy to be hired as just an actress,” the Tony winner told People recently. “But now I’m really excited because these songs Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken wrote, the songs are incredible. There’s so much music, and Amy singing her butt off, and it’s just [co-star] Patrick [Dempsey] singing and tap-dancing. It’s really glorious and joyful and people are going to love it.”
Enchanted and Disenchanted are now streaming on Disney Plus.