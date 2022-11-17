Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus
Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action 'Disenchanted'
Source: Disney

'Disenchanted' Is Writing (and Reading) the Book on Twisted Fairy Tales

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

Nov. 17 2022, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

It has been over a decade since we were able to dive into the world of Disney’s Giselle (Amy Adams), a princess forced into reality in Disney’s Enchanted. Sometimes, we all want to be princesses, but we’re all forced to be in reality. However, even in reality, Giselle finds her “happily ever after”... or does she? Now that Disenchanted is here, we’re all reckoning with what it means to be “happily ever after.”

Article continues below advertisement

The sequel film follows Giselle on a journey as she and Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) move out of the city and into the countryside. It shows us what happens after the fateful “happily ever after,” much like the musical, Into the Woods, although we doubt Disenchanted is as dark. While Disenchanted’s predecessor wasn't directly based on a book, it has spurned its own literature. So, is Disenchanted based on a book?

Amy Adams as Giselle and Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe in 'Disenchanted'
Source: Disney
Article continues below advertisement

‘Disenchanted’ has a wide array of source material, although it’s not directly based on a book.

Like Enchanted, there’s plenty of Disney canon out there to inspire Disenchanted. The first movie wasn't based on a book (unlike the often confusing similar title, Ella Enchanted), although it was based on several commonly known fairy tales. It’s clear that Giselle is an amalgamation of every Disney princess, but mostly of Snow White, Belle, and Cinderella.

We expect that Disenchanted’s Giselle will continue to be inspired by the original Disney princesses, but perhaps a more downtrodden version of them.

'Disenchanted'
Source: Disney

Amy Adams as Giselle, Sofia (played by Mila & Lara Jackson), Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan Philip, and Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip

Article continues below advertisement

There are many stories and novels that have their own twisted takes on classic tales, such as the aforementioned Into the Woods, as well as Gregory Maguire’s Wicked and Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister. (It seems like twisted fairytales make for great musicals!) While Disenchanted isn’t based on just one story, we’re sure that it will employ techniques inspired by many of these “twisted tales,” although meanwhile keeping in tone with its Disney heritage.

In fact, although Enchanted wasn’t initially based on a book, there was a book written that was based on the film! Adapted by Jasmine Jones from the Bill Kelly screenplay, the 155-page book (geared towards younger readers) brings the screen to the page with decent reviews. So even though there isn’t a Disenchanted book yet… there’s always room on the shelf for a new type of adaptation.

Disenchanted drops on Disney Plus on Nov. 18.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Disenchanted' Actress Idina Menzel Is Married to Another 'RENT' Co-Star

Who Is IRL Prince James Marsden Dating? Inside the 'Disenchanted' Star's Love Life

Who Voices Furry Sidekick Pip in Disney's 'Disenchanted'? He's a Budding Comedy Star

Latest Disney Plus News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.