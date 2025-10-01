Exes Catherine and Austin Kept Their Marriage a Secret, but Was There Ever a Wedding? The former ACE Family divorced in 2024 after seven years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 1 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@theacefamily

YouTube influencers Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom brought millions of subscribers into their marriage and family through their channel, The ACE Family. On the platform, which they launched in 2016, the couple discussed topics that young families could relate to, including raising their three children together while pursuing their individual goals.

Catherine and Austin shocked their fans in January 2024 when they announced their divorce. Although they've both moved on, some fans are still confused about the lore of their relationship. One question many have asked is whether the couple ever had a wedding. Thankfully, we've got the scoop below.

Did Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz have an official wedding?

Though they were an incredibly public couple when they were married, Austin and Catherine managed to keep a few private moments away from their fans. After receiving pushback for sharing the news that they were expecting their third child and were, as far as their fans knew, unmarried, Catherine announced via X (formerly Twitter) that she and Austin had a small, intimate wedding in their backyard in 2017. She also shared that the wedding was a private moment between them, and they planned to have a public wedding in the future.

"Although we have publicly shared some special moments throughout the years...our marriage was not one of them," Catherine wrote in January 2020. "We got married a couple of years ago in private in our backyard. We look forward to having our ceremony in the future, where our parents, friends, and family will attend."

The couple further explained in their YouTube video, "WE GOT MARRIED...(THE TRUTH)" that the wedding was so private that their own parents didn't even witness them exchanging vows. Both Austin and Catherine said they were excited to have a ceremony one day, though the day never came. The pair divorced before they were able to plan an official ceremony.

Catherine Paiz has a new husband, Igor Ten.

During their divorce, Catherine and Austin admitted that Austin's infidelity ultimately ended their marriage. Soon after their split, she moved on with her second husband, tattoo artist Igor Ten. Igor and Catherine announced their engagement in August 2025 and, according to her Instagram post, they were married the following month on Sept. 27, 2025. Igor also confirmed the news with a beautiful Instagram post from their big day. The carousel included several photos of him with his groomsmen and a selfie of his bride.

"The most important day of my life: before God, our family, and friends, we vowed our love," Igor captioned the post. "It was truly the most incredible moment I have ever experienced, a feeling impossible to put into words. I sincerely wish that everyone may find a love as pure and true as the one Cat and I share…a divine gift from God."

Catherine uninvited Austin to her and Igor Ten's wedding.

Catherine and Austin may no longer be together, but the couple will always be connected due to their three children: daughters Elle (born in May 2016) and Alaïa Marie (born in 2018), and son Steel (born in June 2020). Due to this, Austin confirmed in a September 2025 TikTok livestream that his ex-wife had invited him to her wedding, telling her fans that she had told him their kids wanted him to be there. Unfortunately, the warm invitation was revoked after Austin got spicy online.

According to a clip of his livestream shared on TikTok fan account @_acefamilyupdates, Austin suggested Catherine and Igor's marriage needed to happen "sooner than later" due to him not being a U.S. citizen and needing the marriage to stay in the country. In a follow-up post, he confirmed his comment caused Catherine and Igor to change their minds.

"I done f----d up. I done f----d up chat,” Austin said in the video. "I did. I did. I admit it. I got my wedding invitation revoked, d--n! I guess in my last stream, I said some things, not some things, I said one thing that I probably shouldn't have said, or maybe I could have said in a different way." The content creator added that, although it seemed as if he was disheartened by Catherine moving on, he "did not have bad intentions" and is rooting for them.