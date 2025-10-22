John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Were Married on 'Full House,' but Did They Ever Actually Date? "There was a moment where I had a choice, and I was more into the rebellious." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 22 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Long before Lori Loughlin was trapped on the Western Front in When Calls the Heart, and well before she went to prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, she was a morning show host. Actually, Lori's character on Full House was a morning show host, alongside Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) on the fictional show Wake Up, San Francisco.

Lori's character, Rebecca Donaldson, was introduced to Full House fans during Season 2. Though she was Danny's co-host, her meet-cute with Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) quickly became the relationship everyone cared about. Two seasons later, Uncle Jesse proposed, thus turning Rebecca into Aunt Becky. They eventually had twins and adopted a baby in the Fuller House spin-off sequel. Because Lori and John were so good at their jobs, fans often wondered if they actually dated. Here's what we know.

Lori Loughlin and John Stamos never dated.

Back in March 2013, Lori was on HuffPost Live, where she was asked about a romantic relationship with John. She talked about how lucky she was in terms of the leading men she's worked with, and admitted that she and John had chemistry. They were always very good friends, but the timing never worked out. Lori was married while on Full House, and when she got a divorce, John was dating Rebecca Romijn, whom he was married to for seven years.

According to Lori, because they were never single at the same time, the idea of dating probably didn't occur to either of them. When John was on HuffPost Live three months later, he was shown the clip of Lori breaking down their relationship. John claimed they once went on a date to Disneyland when they were about 18 or 19 years old. "I would say she could be the one that got away."

John says Lori's ex-husband is a narcissist.

More than a decade after the separate HuffPost Live interviews, John went on actor Josh Peck's podcast, where he clarified a few things about his relationship history with Lori. John has known Lori for 40 years and describes her as a saint. Regarding the "one that got away" comment, John was quick to say he said that before he met his wife, Caitlin. The two began dating in 2016.

John goes on to say that there was a small window of time when he and Lori were single simultaneously, then compared their situation to Grease. In this analogy, John is Danny Zuko, Lori is Sandy pre-makover, and Rebecca Romijn is Sandy post-makeover. "There was a moment where I had a choice," said John, "and I was more into the rebellious." According to John, Lori was too nice for him. To be clear, he would never leave his wife for Lori.