In Which Version of 'Matilda' Did the Titular Character Have a Nasty Big Brother?

In 2022, the charming story hit the big screen (as well as Netflix) once again with Matthew Warchus's Matilda the Musical. Starring Alisha Weir (Don't Leave Home) as the titular character, this fresh adaptation is based on the stage production Matilda, which wowed audiences on London's West End in 2011 and Broadway in 2013.

Though there are several subtle differences between the original novel and all of the Matilda adaptations, we're here to talk about Matilda's murky family life. More specifically, does Matilda have a brother or is she an only child?