'Matilda the Musical' Star Lashana Lynch Also Starred in This James Bond Film
New to Netflix is Matilda the Musical, which is based on Roald Dahl’s beloved 1988 children’s novel of the same name. The title tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl who discovers her hidden powers and uses them to stand up to the abusive adults in her life, such as her neglectful parents and her authority figures at school.
Although Matilda is constantly surrounded by adults who belittle her, one adult treats her with respect: her teacher, Miss Jennifer Honey.
Kind and empathetic, Miss Honey, played by British actress Lashana Lynch in the musical film, becomes a friend and listening ear to Matilda. But who is Lashana outside of Crunchem Hall? Here's everything we know about her.
Miss Honey in 'Matilda the Musical': Who is Lashana Lynch?
Lashana Lynch, who is of Jamaican descent, was born in London on Nov. 27, 1987. She is best known for her role in the TV show Still Star-Crossed, as well as action-packed blockbusters like Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
In 2021, Lashana also broke barriers by being the first Black female 007 in No Time to Die, the James Bond franchise’s 25th release.
Matilda was Lashana's first musical. While she sang as a child, she had shifted more toward acting in later years. Matilda let her reconnect with her musical side.
As Lashana told Entertainment Weekly, she had been "manifesting a role like Miss Honey without knowing that it would appear as Miss Honey for many, many years."
Furthermore, she told the outlet that she loved reading Matilda as a child. And while she used to picture herself in Matilda's shoes growing up, she always had a deep love for Miss Honey. But what Lashana wasn't aware of was how significant Miss Honey was to so many different audiences.
"One of my queer friends said to me after I got cast, 'Oh my gosh. She was like my gay icon when I was growing up,'" Lashana told the outlet. "And I was like, 'Tell me more. What did you see? What was it? Do I need to be aware of anything?'"
While it's unclear if Dahl wrote Miss Honey to be a member of the LGBTQ community, many fans have theorized about it. Her character seemingly has a way of relating to everyone; in fact, Lashana referred to Miss Honey as the ideal character.
"When there's a character that is beloved, that represents everything to you and can speak to all people, all races, all sexes, all walks of life, then that is the perfect character," she said.
Matilda the Musical is now streaming on Netflix.